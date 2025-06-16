Special Ops Season 2 Trailer Out: When and where to watch Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker's much-awaited show

Special Ops is considered among the finest Indian shows. The Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker-led high-octane spy thriller was first aired in March 2020 and received immense popularity among the audience. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the much-loved espionage thriller is set to return with its second installment very soon. Here's when and where you can stream Special Ops 2 online.

Special Ops 2 release date: Where to watch the show?

The second season of Special Ops is set to release on July 11, 2025. Bankrolled by Friday Storytellers, the spy-thriller series is releasing on JioHotstar.

Interestingly, all the episodes of the much-awaited show will be made available on its premiere day itself, unlike streaming platform's strategy of dumping one episode per week.

Special Ops 2 trailer promises edge-of-the-seat experience

The official trailer of Special Ops Season 2 has been released. This time, the stakes are even higher as the second season revolves around cyber war and artificial intelligence, where everyone is a target. The trailer looks very promising, offering the right amount of thrill and high-octane action sequences, complemented with strong subplots and a stellar star cast.

Special Ops Season 2 star cast: Who is playing the main villain?

Special Ops Season 2 boasts an ensemble star cast with a majority of Season 1 actors reprising their roles, along with some new additions.

The second season stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, one of the key member of Research & Analytical Wing (R&AW) along with Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dilip Tahil, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami, Arif Zakaria, Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhat, Shikha Talsania, Revathi and others.

Interestingly, Tahir Raj Bhasin is playing the main antagonist in the series. He looks absolutely stylish yet menacing, with his dialogue delivery adding the perfect villain vibes to the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Are Karisma Kapoor's kids getting a share of Sunjay Kapur's wealth? Find out who might take over his Rs 31,000 crore business empire