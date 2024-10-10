Fans saw our chemistry’: Love Next Door’s Jung So Min responds to dating rumors with Jung Hae In

Love Next Door’s popularity has surged among audiences, and it is safe to say it is because of the chemistry between the lead couple, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. Dating rumors of the stars have also been circulating around, and fans eagerly want to know if they are romantically involved. During an interview, the actress went on record to address the news and answered questions about her dating life.

On October 8, 2024, Jung So Min took an interview with the press where she was asked various questions about her career. However, the dating rumors with her Love Next Door co-star, Jung Hae In, also naturally brought up, and she was particularly asked about Jung Hae In’s response to the rumors where he said that he would not comment on the situation since his words can be taken the wrong way. Jung So Min responded that she understood his stance on not commenting on the situation.

Moreover, the actress expressed her happiness that people perceived their chemistry as being even better than she had anticipated. Both the actors have not confirmed the dating rumors and have managed to maintain a close friendship throughout the show’s airing, and it is expected that they will continue to do so.

The story of Love Next Door revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young, and more.