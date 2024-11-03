'Followed you to 5th division': BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN receives love from soldiers visiting 1st anniversary events; leave notes of warm messages

Soldiers showed their love for BTS' Jungkook as they took part in the 1-year celebration of his first debut album as a soloist GOLDEN. The all-English album was released on November 3, 2024, and included hits like Standing Next To You, Seven featuring Latto and many more. The songs and the album topped several charts proving Jungkook's place in the global music industry.

On November 3, South Korean soldiers visited BTS' Jungkook's 1-year celebration of GOLDEN organized by fans at a cafe. They took part in the event and also left warm and touching messages for the idol. On of the soldiers revealed that he joined the 5th division because of Junkook while another left a sweet note recounting the lyrics of his hits.

Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS and is an all-rounder. He is also known as the Golden Maknae for being great at everything from singing to rapping and dancing.

2023 was a phenomenal year for the idol as he released multiple tracks in collaboration with international artists. Jungkook made a debut as a soloist on November 3, 2023, with the release of his all-English album GOLDEN.

GOLDEN included his previous releases, Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Moreover, the remix version of the title track Standing Next To You featuring Usher was also released. The tracks in the albums featured Mazor Lazer and DJ Snake. Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes were also credited for the production.

He also collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for the track Too Much. Jungkook held his first solo concert in December 2023 which was also live-streamed for a global audience. The artist set several records for himself with his releases.

Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service along with RM, SUGA, V and Jimin. Jin and J-Hope completed their service earlier this year.

