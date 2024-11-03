THROWBACK: When BTS' Jungkook surprised RM and ARMYs by calling as fan during FESTA 2023 event in Yeouido

In today’s throwback episode, we are revisiting the iconic moment, when everyone but RM recognized his biggest fanboy. During BTS’ 2023 FESTA celebration, held for their beloved fans, the ARMYs on their tenth anniversary, fans were treated to a host of heartwarming and hilarious moments. The event, held in Yeouido, South Korea, brought BTS leader RM front and center, where he took the stage to greet and thank fans for their unwavering support. But while RM’s presence was already a highlight, a surprise call from Jungkook stole the show, creating a moment fans still chuckle about.

Jungkook, who had prerecorded a narration for the event, was far away in the U.S. at the time. Yet, in true Jungkook style, he couldn’t resist joining the celebration in real-time and called RM, ready to surprise both him and the fans. The result was an unexpectedly comedic exchange where RM, much to everyone’s delight, struggled to recognize his own bandmate’s voice.

The interaction began with Jungkook playfully greeting RM over the phone, but RM seemed completely oblivious to who was on the line. Jungkook then treated ARMYs to a snippet of his angelic vocals, singing a line from BTS’ sentimental track Take Two. As soon as Jungkook’s voice floated through the speakers, the fans immediately recognized him, even if RM was a bit slower on the uptake.

“You don’t know my voice!” Jungkook teased as he tried to make his identity clear. But RM, perhaps thrown off by Jungkook’s unexpected call from across the world, still couldn’t piece it together. Confused, RM asked, “I have to say this first… who are you?!”

Amused by RM’s bewilderment, Jungkook couldn’t resist drawing out the moment. With a hint of exasperation, he finally introduced himself, “Hello, I am Jungkook!” Fans erupted in laughter as the realization dawned on RM, who was clearly stunned by the surprise call from his “biggest fanboy.” Adding to the wholesome hilarity, Jungkook even gushed over RM, proudly proclaiming his admiration, saying he’d always be RM’s loyal fan.

The moment perfectly captured the playful bond between RM and Jungkook, giving ARMY a glimpse into the close-knit friendships that make BTS so beloved. ARMY couldn’t get enough of this funny and heartfelt exchange. Even months later, fans fondly remember the day when Jungkook, BTS’ golden maknae, proved that not even a time zone could stop him from joining in on a celebration with his favorite hyung.

