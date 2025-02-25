Hyeri opens up on sarcastic reaction to ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee's dating news; says 'Best to...'

Actress and singer Hyeri recently found herself in an awkward situation when her past social media controversy was brought up during an episode of Coupang Play’s variety show, Office Workers. What started as a casual conversation took an unexpected turn when her co-stars subtly referenced the now-infamous Instagram story that sparked a public scandal last year.

The controversy stemmed from Hyeri’s short but impactful Instagram post, where she wrote “Interesting” just as dating rumors emerged between her ex-boyfriend, actor Ryu Jun Yeol, and actress Han So Hee. Given the timing of the post, many speculated that it was a pointed reaction to Ryu’s new relationship. The situation quickly escalated, leading to a reply from Han So Hee, who publicly addressed the issue. Just days later, Ryu and Han announced their breakup, fueling further speculation about the impact of the controversy.

Since then, Hyeri has largely avoided discussing the matter, but during her guest appearance on Office Workers, her past resurfaced in an unexpected way. The show, which follows a Saturday Night Live-style format, features a cast playing office employees managing workplace interactions between different generations. In a recent episode, the conversation turned to the topic of drunken social media posts, with cast members sharing stories of embarrassing things they had posted while intoxicated.

When it was Hyeri’s turn to speak, she firmly stated that she had never posted anything while drunk. It was at this moment that comedian Kim Won Hoon seized the opportunity to tease her, saying, “That thing you did while completely sober was really ‘interesting'”, as quoted by Koreaboo. His remark was a clear reference to her controversial post, instantly shifting the mood in the studio.

A brief silence followed as the cast exchanged nervous glances, sensing the tension in the air. Attempting to defuse the situation, veteran entertainer Shin Dong Yup jumped in with a lighthearted suggestion, “Maybe we should refrain from saying ‘interesting’? Is that okay?” Hyeri, maintaining a calm but firm demeanor, responded, “It’ll be good to say ‘interesting’ only when something is interesting. Right now, it’s not”. Her sharp reply made it clear that she was not amused by the reference to her past controversy.

While the discussion momentarily shifted away from the topic, Kim Won Hoon was not ready to let it go just yet. He playfully asked, “When something like that happens, the CEO or the head of your agency probably call, right? What do they say when they call you?” This time, Hyeri couldn’t help but laugh at the persistence of the joke. Feigning ignorance, she replied, “It depends on each situation, but which one are you talking about?” Kim, fully leaning into the moment, responded, “Just anytime something ‘interesting’ happens”. At this point, Hyeri, clearly entertained but also wanting to shut down the conversation, jokingly shot back, “How old are you? You seem so tactless”.

Despite the moment of tension, the atmosphere eventually lightened as Hyeri later teased Kim Won Hoon about his role on the show. Meanwhile, Office Workers continues to air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM KST, offering a mix of comedic sketches, spontaneous celebrity interactions, and unscripted moments that keep audiences entertained.