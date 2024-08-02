EXO’s Chanyeol confirms stops in City-scape solo tour with gigs across Tokyo, Manila, and more

EXO’ Chanyeol is all set to embark on his first solo Asia tour City-scape. The K-pop idol will soon make his solo debut. Following the release of his album in August, he will kick off the 2024 live tour with concerts in Seoul on September 6 and 7. Then, he will visit many cities across Asia, meeting fans as a soloist for the first time.

On August 2, EXO’s official social media accounts account unveiled the list of more stops for the 2024 Chanyeol Live Tour City-scape in Asia. Following his Seoul concert, the K-pop idol will visit Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, holding a concert there on September 16.

Next, on October 19 and 26, the EXO member will meet fans respectively in Manila, Philippines, and Bangkok. Wrapping up his Thailand concert, Chanyeol will kick off next month, performing in Tokyo, Japan on November 13 and 14.

He will continue with his Japan schedule with more concerts in Fukuoka on November 20 and 21, Osaka on November 26 and 27, and Nagoya on December 3 and 4. Around this time, the singer will gear up for the last part of his first solo live tour.

On December 7, he will visit Jakarta, Indonesia. Then, on December 21, he will wrap up the Asia tour with a concert in Hong Kong, China. Ticket on-sale dates for each city will be revealed at a later date.

To know the concert venues in each city, refer to this poster:

Meanwhile, previously Chanyeol announced his first solo live tour City-scape with a concert in his home country. On September 6, Friday, at 8 P.M. KST, the EXO member will kick off the concert at the BLUESQAURE Mastercard Hall in Seoul. He will return to the venue for the 2nd day performance on September 7 at 5 P.M. KST.

EXO’s agency SM Entertainment has already confirmed Chanyeol’s upcoming solo debut. It was revealed that he had been preparing for the release for a long time. After the finishing touch is complete, he will unveil it to the fans. Though an exact date for his solo debut album’s release hasn’t been disclosed yet, it is confirmed that it will be unveiled in August.

