Gangnam B-side Ending Explained: Was Kang Dong U able to rescue his daughter? What happened to Gil Ho?

Gangnam B-Side is a new South Korean crime thriller series released on November 6, 2024. Starring Ji Chang Wook in the lead role, popular singer BIBI also joins the cast list. With the release of the last two episodes of the series, let’s find out how the story went down.

Gangnam B-side Plot

The crime drama follows the story of Jae Hui, a s*x worker on the run for possessing key evidence of the dangerous activities of several criminal groups. Both the gangs and her pimp, Yun Gil Ho, set out to search for her. After one of his girls is killed by the group, Gil Ho embarks on a quest for vengeance.

Meanwhile, Detective Kang Dong U becomes entangled in the situation, finding himself in the middle of an ongoing game of cat and mouse. As the story unfolds, it will be intriguing to see if the culprits are caught and whether the secrets are finally revealed.

Gangnam B-side Ending Explained

Was Kang Dong U able to rescue his daughter?

Kang Dong U was desperately searching for his daughter, Yeseo, who had entered the sex worker ring. Initially, he believed she was being held captive, but he later discovered she had joined of her own accord. Yeseo’s goal was to expose the underground network responsible for Jae Hui’s death. Jae Hui had secretly recorded a video of a meeting involving powerful officials, including Choi Hak Gu, the ring leader, and had sent it to Yeseo before her demise.

Advertisement

With Yun Gil Ho’s help, Kang Dong U managed to infiltrate the ring’s hideout just in time to reach Yeseo. However, Choi Hak Gu injected her with a lethal dose of drugs moments before Kang Dong U could intervene. As Choi Hak Gu attempted to escape in his car, Kang Dong U pursued him, eventually catching up. The two engaged in a violent confrontation, and in a moment of rage, Kang Dong U nearly killed Hak Gu.

Before he could deliver the final blow, Yeseo stopped him, pleading for restraint. But as the situation reached its climax, Yun Gil Ho appeared and shot Choi Hak Gu dead, bringing a brutal end to the ring leader’s reign.

What happened to Yun Gil Ho?

Yun Gil Ho engaged in a brutal fight with a figure from his past, leaving him bruised and bloodied. After killing Choi Hak Gu, he vanished without a trace.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kang Dong U rejoined the police force and began investigating a series of arson incidents at clubs. During one such case, he discovered that the fires were being used to destroy large quantities of drugs. As he rushed outside, he spotted Yun Gil Ho limping away, holding a bat in his hand.

Their eyes met, and the two exchanged a final, knowing smile before parting ways, each walking off to their separate paths.