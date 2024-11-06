Gangnam B-Side Ep 1-2 Review: Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin and BIBI’s gritty transformation sets stage for big-city criminal affairs

Gangnam B-side is packed with all the elements of a gripping drama, featuring drugs, pimps, and corrupt police, showcasing the city's shadowy side. Starring Ji Chang Wook, alongside Jo Woo Jin and the well-known singer BIBI, it certainly sets high expectations for viewers. The first two episodes have premiered, and they’ve made a strong impact.

Name: Gangnam B-side

Premiere date: November 6, 2024

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more

Director: Park Noo Ri

Screenwriter: Jo Won Gyu

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Where to watch: Disney+

Gangnam B-side synopsis

The crime drama follows the story of Jae Hui, a sex worker on the run for possessing key evidence of the dangerous activities of several criminal groups. Both the gangs and her pimp, Yun Gil Ho, set out to search for her. After one of his girls is killed by the group, Gil Ho embarks on a quest for vengeance. Meanwhile, Detective Kang Dong U becomes entangled in the situation, finding himself in the middle of an ongoing cat-and-mouse game. As the story unfolds, it will be intriguing to see if the culprits are caught and whether the secrets are finally revealed.

Gangnam B-side episodes 1 and 2 review

The first episode opens by introducing Kang Dong U, a proficient cop with a strong sense of righteousness who doesn't hesitate to put his fellow officers behind bars if necessary. Ostracized by his peers, he leads a life of solitude in the countryside, working on petty crimes. Soon after, the bustling nightlife of Gangnam is juxtaposed, where illicit activities occur frequently.

The plot takes a turn when Jae Hui, a sex worker, discovers that people are after her for possessing a video that is shrouded in mystery and could be highly incriminating. As the story progresses, the intensity builds, though some moments feel predictable. Explicit scenes of characters being beaten up are common, sometimes occurring more frequently than necessary.

An unlikely hero emerges in the form of Yun Gil Ho, a pimp who is fiercely protective of his "girls." When one of his employees is found high as a kite, he ensures the drug peddler learns a lesson, vowing never to let them sell their product to his workers again. After learning about Jae Hui’s whereabouts, Gil Ho sets out on a mission to rescue the girl in danger. From fighting 20 people at once to confronting the police, he is willing to go to any lengths to protect the girls.

Gangnam B-side acting performance

Ji Chang Wook shines as the anti-hero of the story, forming a special bond with the women he pimps out. This creates a strange juxtaposition: one side mirrors society, while the other provides hope. The actor effortlessly performs action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat, making them even more brutal and raw. With a cold expression and macho persona, Ji Chang Wook pulls off the character with ease, proving why he is at the top of his game.

Words are not enough to praise Jo Woo Jin’s natural portrayal of a character as complex as Detective Kang Dong U. Although he maintains a tough exterior, the actor skillfully reveals the emotional turmoil beneath. The sense of justice that exudes from Kang Dong U does not seem unrealistic but rather makes the audience instantly root for him.

Another actor who took the spotlight is Ha Yoon Kyung in the role of prosecutor Min Seo Jin. Even though she had limited screen time, the actress manages to create curiosity surrounding her character and how her presence might decide the fate of others.

Gangnam B-side episodes 1 and 2 final verdict

The neo-noir series opens strong with formidable characters and a story that keeps the curiosity alive. The build-up to the much-anticipated revelation is well-executed in the first two episodes. Despite the introduction of several characters, the plot remains focused, making it easy for the audience to follow. However, a few aspects of the show are predictable, which dampens the excitement. The story adheres to safe twists and turns, offering few surprises while maintaining a familiar narrative.

That said, the eagerness to see what happens next does not wane, sustaining interest through to the final scene of the second episode. It's expected that the show will deliver more surprises and unexpected developments as the plot progresses.

