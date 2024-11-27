Gangnam B-side Ep 7-8 review: Ji Chang Wook and Jo Woo Jin’s chemistry couldn't save a flat finale

The final episode of Gangnam B-side has finally aired following an intense storyline. Starring Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, and Jo Woo Jin among others, the series has wrapped up by tying all the loose ends. However, is the ending satisfying? And does it live up to the expectations?

Name: Gangnam B-side

Premiere date: November 6, 2024

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more

Director: Park Noo Ri

Screenwriter: Jo Won Gyu

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Where to watch: Disney+

Gangnam B-side Plot

The crime drama follows the story of Jae Hui, a s*x worker on the run for possessing key evidence of the dangerous activities of several criminal groups. Both the gangs and her pimp, Yun Gil Ho, set out to search for her. After one of his girls is killed by the group, Gil Ho embarks on a quest for vengeance.

Meanwhile, Detective Kang Dong U becomes entangled in the situation, finding himself in the middle of an ongoing game of cat and mouse. As the story unfolds, it will be intriguing to see if the culprits are caught and whether the secrets are finally revealed.

Gangnam B-side Episode 5-6 Recap

Episode 5 begins with Jae Hui receiving treatment in the hospital while Officer Kang Dong U looks after her. However, he is deeply worried about his daughter, Yeseo, who is in the hands of the same kidnappers targeting Jae Hui. In a desperate move, Jae Hui escapes from Kang Dong U’s care and goes to her former employer’s residence—the person holding Yeseo captive. Determined to free Yeseo, Jae Hui offers herself in exchange. During a live stream at the event, Jae Hui takes a shocking step by jumping out of a window, ending her life.

Episode 6 takes a dramatic turn as Kang Dong U changes professions, becoming a chauffeur for sex workers after discovering that Yeseo has also entered the profession. While searching for her, he encounters Gil Ho once again. Though he finally catches a glimpse of Yeseo, he fails to rescue her, and the episode concludes on this heartbreaking note.

Gangnam B-side episode 7-8 review

Expectations for the finale episodes were high, given the extensive buildup throughout the series. The episodes did address the unanswered questions and the mysteries that had kept the audience curious. Foremost was the video Jaehee recorded, which set the entire chain of events in motion. The video revealed powerful ministers and influential figures conducting drug tests on innocent girls for their own gain—something that could destroy their reputations. Additionally, the reason behind Yeseo’s decision to join the sex work industry was explained. Her intent was to expose the organization responsible for Jaehee’s death.

However, the revelations felt underwhelming, as there was little that stood out as extraordinary. The concept of drug testing on select sex workers felt unrealistic, as such procedures are typically not as flashy and appeared exaggerated for dramatic effect. Moreover, a new character with a history of conflict with Gil Ho was abruptly introduced, but the lack of context or explanation for their involvement made it difficult for viewers to connect with the narrative.

The twists and turns in the finale were also highly predictable, offering no significant surprises. While the series ended on a satisfactory note by tying up the main plotlines, it ultimately felt lackluster and failed to deliver the gripping conclusion many had hoped for.

Gangnam B-side performances

Ji Chang Wook delivered a stellar performance as expected, staying true to his character until the very end. His portrayal added depth to Yun Gil Ho, showcasing the character’s emotional turmoil and moral conflicts with remarkable subtlety. The satisfying conclusion to his character arc provided a gratifying payoff for viewers.

Jo Woo Jin was equally compelling, bringing a rich complexity to Kang Dong U. His character’s descent into moral ambiguity, driven by personal stakes, was portrayed with a delicate balance of quiet sorrow and fierce determination.

Moreover, the chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Jo Woo Jin was a standout. Their dynamic as friends who care deeply for each other yet clash in critical moments felt genuine and nuanced. This bond was one of the highlights of the series, adding an emotional layer that viewers could connect with.

BIBI delivered a strong performance, staying true to her emotionally charged character throughout the series. Her portrayal stood out as one of the most heartfelt, leaving a lasting impression even though she didn’t appear in the final two episodes. Ha Yoon Kyung also gave a solid performance, fulfilling her role with conviction and adding another layer to the series. While her character had less emotional complexity, her presence complemented the overall dynamic, enhancing the storytelling.

Gangnam B-side final verdict

The show overall felt confusing, with too many overlapping storylines competing for attention. The creators seemed to cram in a lot of elements all at once, making the narrative feel cluttered. That said, there were redeeming moments, such as the well-executed action scenes and emotionally charged segments. However, these highlights weren’t enough to fully salvage the series.

Despite its flaws, the show does have entertainment value if you’re willing to set aside critical thinking and simply enjoy it for what it is: a dramatic, action-packed ride.