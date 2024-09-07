'Glad that we were able to work together': SNSD's Taeyeon and Sam Smith exchange sweet messages after I’m Not The Only One collab

Girls' Generation’s Taeyeon and Sam Smith shared heartfelt messages with each other after their recent collaboration on a new rendition of I’m Not The Only One. On September 7, Taeyeon posted a video on her official X handle (formerly Twitter), featuring the two singers exchanging sweet messages. Though they couldn't meet in person, their mutual admiration shone through in the video.

Sam Smith, appearing casual yet sincere, expressed his gratitude towards Taeyeon and the unwavering support of Korean fans. “I’m truly touched by the endless love that Korean fans have shown for my music, including ‘I’m Not The Only One,’” Sam said. “As a way to give back, I asked Taeyeon to contribute a Korean version of ‘I’m Not The Only One.’ I am very thankful and delighted that Taeyeon has participated in this project with her wonderful voice.”

Taeyeon, dressed in her signature casual style, reciprocated the sentiment in the video, sharing her excitement about being a part of the project. “I’m really happy to be part of Sam Smith’s 10th-anniversary album project,” she said. “There was no reason to decline collaborating with Sam Smith, who is famous not only in Korea but globally. It’s an honor to share their musical talent and passion. It was a new and special experience to sing a song I’ve enjoyed in Korean. I hope this song provides comfort and resonates with many people.”

Watch the video here;

Meanwhile, the collaboration is part of the 10th-anniversary edition of Sam Smith’s debut album, In The Lonely Hour, which will feature a Korean version of I’m Not The Only One, sung by Taeyeon. The project is described as a gift for both Sam Smith and Taeyeon’s fans, celebrating an "immortal masterpiece" loved by listeners worldwide, especially in Korea.

Sam Smith’s debut album, In The Lonely Hour, has become a monumental work since its release, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest consecutive stay in the top 10 of the UK Album Charts. Its enduring popularity in Korea further solidifies its place in music history.

The deluxe edition of the 10th-anniversary album, featuring reimagined versions of songs with voices like Taeyeon, Alicia Keys, and Hikaru Utada, is set for release at midnight on September 30, promising to be a memorable celebration for fans around the world.

