Go Min Si's friend reveals if actress was involved in school bullying as allegations mount: 'Will report every single...'

Tastefully Yours star Go Min Si has recently been caught up in a swirling controversy after accusations surfaced claiming she was involved in school bullying during her middle school years.

The allegations first came to light on May 26 when an anonymous post on an online community accused Go Min Si of various forms of school violence, including verbal abuse, theft, underage drinking, and mocking classmates with disabilities. The post also named a friend known as A, accusing them of being involved as a co-perpetrator.

In response, A took to social media on May 27 to vehemently deny all accusations and warned of pursuing legal action against those spreading false information.

Go Min Si’s Friend Issues Strong Denial and Warns of Legal Action Amid Growing Online Backlash

Posting on a private account, A stated clearly, “This is not a clarification, but a rebuttal to false information.” Expressing both frustration and determination, A wrote, “At first, I was scared and confused, but what’s not true is not true. I’ll be reporting every single person who has spread my photo, salon name, and Instagram handle. Just wait.”

A emphasized a clean personal history, adding, “I’ve always lived an honest and healthy life. I’ve never done anything during my school days that would embarrass my family or friends.” Highlighting her refusal to hide from the controversy, A challenged her accusers with a bold invitation: “I’ve never been involved in school violence in either middle or high school. If you have evidence, bring it."

A also called out anonymous online commenters, saying, “Those who sent me DMs and comments, I’m tracking all of you. Call and apologize; I’ll accept it kindly. I don’t have time for this.”

She defended her right to manage her social media as she sees fit. Closing her statement with a pointed remark toward the trolls, A said, “The most pathetic are those who make their accounts private and hide while hurling curses. Go get a job or hit the gym."

Public Reaction Divided as Questions Arise Over Timing and Credibility of Accusations

Go Min Si’s agency has consistently refuted the school bullying allegations, describing them as completely unfounded and lacking any legitimate basis. Since the initial claims surfaced, online discourse has been sharply divided.

While some netizens have shown concern, others remain skeptical not only of the claims themselves but also of the timing. Many are asking why such serious accusations are emerging now, nearly two decades later, with the actress approaching 30.

“Why speak up now after so many years?” some commenters have asked, casting doubt on the intent behind the allegations. Despite the rising tension and her friend’s emphatic denial, Go Min Si has yet to make any public statement of her own.

