Is Go Min Si’s Perfect Job at risk of cancelation amid bullying allegations? Here’s what we know so far

Go Min Si, often celebrated for her pure image, radiant positivity, and powerful performances, now finds herself at the center of a storm. Allegations have surfaced online accusing her of school bullying, extortion, and underage drinking—claims that have cast a shadow over her otherwise bright reputation.

Despite her agency’s firm statement calling the accusations “groundless,” questions still linger: Will this controversy affect her upcoming work with Netflix?

The answer is a resounding NO.

Go Min Si is set to move forward with filming Perfect Job, Netflix’s anticipated project, without any disruptions. While such severe accusations can often derail a celebrity’s career overnight, Netflix appears unshaken. In an official statement, a Netflix representative confirmed, as per OSEN, “Actress Go Min Si is filming the project as originally scheduled.” The production team emphasized there would be no changes or delays in filming due to the ongoing controversy.

What Are the Allegations Against Go Min Si?

The situation ignited after a post appeared on an online community titled, “We Are Victims of School Violence by Actress Go XX.” The anonymous post accused the individual, later implied to be Go Min Si, of bullying classmates, mocking students with disabilities, stealing, and engaging in underage drinking during her middle school years. Notably, the post stated that the accusers were not seeking an apology or monetary compensation, but instead a complete halt to Go Min Si’s career to prevent what they called "further harm."

How Did Go Min Si’s Agency Respond?

On May 26, a representative from Go Min Si’s agency addressed the circulating rumors in an interview with OSEN. They firmly denied the allegations, stating, “We have thoroughly verified the claims of school violence posted online. After confirmation with the actress, we concluded the accusations are completely unfounded.” They called the allegations 'Groundless.'

Public Reaction: A House Divided

Reactions on social media, especially on platforms like The Qoo, remain split. Some netizens express disappointment and call for further investigation, while others defend the actress, pointing out the lack of concrete evidence and the suspicious timing of the claims.

Go Min Si's agency vows legal action if the allegations further intensify.