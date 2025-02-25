Gong Yoo says he channeled 'pent up anger' for Squid Game season 2’s Ddakkji man: 'I did feel ecstatic...'

Squid Game season 1 and 2's Ddakkji man, played by Gong Yoo, was one of most iconic and intriguing characters of the thrilling survival show. The popular actor revealed his thoughts behind bringing the complex character to life on-screen in an interview with W Korea on February 25. He also talked about how the character gained him greater global recognition and expressed his gratitude regarding the same.

His role in Squid Game was to look for poor, pitiful individuals who were in dire need of money. He played the game of Ddakkji with them, defeated them and lastly recruited them to the survival game, where mockery was made of their misery. Regarding the reprobate role, Gong Yoo mentioned, “I did feel ecstatic, and it was [an] exciting and thrilling experience." He also made a shocking revelation about his process of realistically portraying the character. He said, "I wondered if I had a lot of pent-up anger inside me. I used the character to let out the anger."

Ddakkji man made him realise that he might have some "bottled up" emotions of rage deep inside and the role gave him a change to explore that side of him. During the interview, he was also asked his thoughts on the first episode of Squid Game season 2, which revolves around him as it was titled "Bread and Lottery". Regarding that, Gong Yoo aptly said, It's only the first episode of a series, but it felt like watching a feature film." He also mentioned contributing in creative process of a part of the first episode.

Advertisement

On being asked if he looked for reactions or reaction videos of Ddakkji man online, he revealed the videos popping up every now and then, even without searching about it. Regarding the positve reviews of the character, he said, "it feels good to hear compliments." As per him, a lot more people started recognising him since his portrayal of the recruiter in Squid Game. He revealed being stunned at being called "oppa" by non-Koreans in overseas lands. He humbly accepted that he felt happy whenever someone called out his name in the crowd.