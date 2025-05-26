Good Boy Episode 1 Sneak Peek: Park Bo Gum stirs trouble in hometown, Kim So Hyun shuts him down, know when and where to watch

The wait is almost over for K-drama fans as the much-anticipated series Good Boy is all set to premiere on May 31 on Amazon Prime Video. A newly released preview of the first episode offers a high-octane glimpse into a world where athletic champions become rookie cops. They bring discipline and fighting spirit to the frontlines of crime-fighting.

Good Boy revolves around five former national athletes. Once the pride of the nation, they are now trying to navigate life as newly recruited police officers. With medals no longer around their necks, they must confront a new kind of battlefield filled with corruption and injustice.

At the heart of this unique team is Yoon Dong Joo, played by Park Bo Gum. He is a former Olympic gold medalist with a sharp mind and unwavering tenacity. In the first episode preview, we see Dong Joo returning to his hometown of Inseong City. He enters the police force under a special fast-track program for elite athletes.

But rather than being celebrated for his achievements, he is immediately met with suspicion and ridicule. Members of the local police department question his qualifications, and a misunderstanding leads to his first disciplinary hearing before he even begins work.

Dong Joo is reluctantly assigned to the team led by Go Man Sik (played by Heo Sung Tae), a gruff but seasoned detective. Although Man Sik had hoped the former athlete might give the team a strategic edge, those expectations quickly crumbled. Dong Joo makes a major blunder that jeopardizes their chance of solving a high-profile case nicknamed the ‘Golden Rabbit’ investigation.

However, Dong Joo’s Olympic spirit remains unshaken. Humiliated after being dragged through the mud (literally) during an encounter with a hit-and-run suspect, he channels his frustration into motivation. In a striking moment, he dons a custom mouthguard inscribed with the word “JUSTICE” and charges forward. He looks determined to prove that he’s more than a fallen sports star.

Meanwhile, Dong Joo's arrival stirs up various relationships within the department. He crosses paths with Ji Han Na (played by Kim So Hyun), a dedicated officer with a stern personality. When Dong Joo tries to express his excitement about working alongside her, Han Na curtly shuts him down, saying, “Not interested.” Their cold chemistry hints at potential tension or perhaps a future connection.

Things get even more complicated when Dong Joo encounters Kim Jong Hyun (played by Lee Sang Yi). He is an internal affairs officer who seems to have unresolved history with him. Their awkward interaction suggests that past grievances may soon resurface, possibly forming a rivalry or love triangle.

Adding to the eclectic team are Shin Jae Hong (played by Tae Won Suk) and Man Sik. Each brings their own baggage and quirks. Despite their clashing personalities, the group begins to bond over shared experiences, forming an unlikely alliance affectionately dubbed the Goodvengers.

The preview also highlights a mix of comedy and heart. Dong Joo’s clumsy but endearing rookie mistakes set the tone for his chaotic entry into police life. Meanwhile, his reluctant mentor, Man Sik, who frequently yells his name in frustration, adds to the emotional rollercoaster the series promises. But when Dong Joo lands himself in a life-threatening situation, it’s Man Sik who’s seen pleading for help on his behalf. This shows how quickly their relationship evolves from irritation to genuine concern.

The first episode premieres on May 31, and judging by the preview, Good Boy is shaping up to be one of the standout releases of the season. With its perfect mix of action, humor, heart, and a dash of romance, the drama offers something for every type of viewer.

