Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon confirm they're dating after meeting on The Seasons' Night Park

On August 8, it was reported that actress Han Ji Min and Jannabi member Choi Jung Hoon have been dating. Jannabi's agency Peponi Music swiftly responded to the reports and confirmed their relationship. The agency revealed that Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon met during the music talk show The Seasons- Choi Jung Hoon's Night Park which was hosted by Choi Jung Hoon last year in August.

Additionally, Choi Jung Hoon has also sung original soundtracks for Han Ji Min's dramas Our Blues and One Spring Night in the past.

Han Ji Min was born in 1982 and Choi Jung Hoon in 1992, so the couple has an age difference of 10 years.

