Han So Hee’s mother arrested for operating illegal gambling dens 5 years after scamming her in 40 million KRW loan case

The popular South Korean actress, Han So Hee’s mother has been detailed by the authorities for allegedly running gambling operations. Previously, the actress faced a lawsuit after her mother took out a 40 million KRW loan and set Han So Hee as the guarantor. Upon failing to make the payment, her daughter faced the consequences.

On September 2, 2024, the South Korean news outlet TV Chosun has reported that Han So Hee’s mother had been arrested for running multiple gambling establishments. Shin, a woman in her 50s, was taken by the authorities for setting up and running multiple gambling dens illegally.

According to the report, Shin allegedly managed 12 gambling establishments in cities like Ulsan and Wonju from 2021 until the end of last month, employing business operators who served as her proxies. Visitors to these venues accessed a gambling site where Shin was the primary distributor. They used the site to purchase game money and participate in contests such as Baccarat.

However, the woman has a criminal record and was charged on similar grounds previously, including charges of fraud. Han So Hee's agency issued a statement in March 2022, confirming that Shin had been involved in multiple fraud cases, including forgery. However, they emphasized that the court had determined the actress had no connection to her mother's actions.

Back in 2019, Shin borrowed money from 40 million KRW from an acquaintance and listed Han So Hee as the co-guarantor. However, she failed to repay the debt and a lawsuit was filed against Han So Hee demanding the payment of the debt and additional interest.

Han So Hee had revealed during that time that after her parents’ divorce when she was about five years old, she was raised by her grandmother and had minimal contact with her mother. She only learned about her mother's debts once she turned 20. Despite her efforts to repay her mother's debts before her debut, her name was still misused for additional financial obligations.