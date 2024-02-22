Happy Birthday Lee Na Young: Breaking down unconventional role in Romance is a Bonus Book alongside Lee Jong Suk

Lee Na Young cuts the cake on February 22. The popular actor is known for her roles in Ruler of Your Own World, Ireland, Someone Special, Maundy Thursday and many more. She has established a name for herself in the industry with her talent and skills. As she turns 45, here is a breakdown of her unconventional character from the romantic comedy Romance is a Bonus Book alongside Lee Jong Suk.

About Romance is a Bonus Book

Romance is a Bonus Book is an inspirational story of a woman who loses everything but finds the strength to go on to support her daughter. She picks herself up and starts to work again and goes to lengths to prove her worth. Lee Jong Suk, Lee Na Young, Wi Ha Joon and Jung Eugene take on the roles of the main leads in the drama. The project was directed by Lee Jeong Hyo who is known for Crash Landing on You, Doona, Because It's My First Time, The Good Wife and more. Jung Hyun Jung wrote the script for this drama. She also worked on Our Blooming Youth, Lovestruck in the City, Because It's My First Time and more. The drama was released in January 2019.

Lee Na Young's character breakdown in Romance is a Bonus Book

Lee Na Young plays the role of Kang Dan Yi who is a single mother and takes care of her daughter all by herself. After things go sour in her marriage, she and her husband separate. As the marriage comes to an end, she is cut off from any source of income as she has given up her high-paying job in the marketing world to take care of her daughter. Dan Yi has to leave their home and takes shelter in an abandoned house without water and electricity supply. Thankfully, her daughter studies abroad and doesn't have to witness her mother's struggles. But there is also a looming concern about the high education fees of studying in a foreign country.

Dan Yi has a close younger friend Cha Eun Ho who is a successful writer. After he discovers her condition, he provides her with shelter and other necessities. With her basics now taken care of, Dan Yi takes charge of her own life and looks for a job. But things don't go as smoothly. Again and again, she is asked why she took a break from her job and she realizes that her past credits are not of much use.

Yet, she remains positive and she joins as an intern in a publishing company where Cha Eun Ho is the chief editor. In this position, Dan Yi starts from scratch. She is determined to make a mark on the company and succeed. She remains positive no matter what. Dan Yi is not afraid to accept her shortcomings and realizes that she has been away from the industry for quite a long. But that doesn't deter her. In fact, she goes all out and picks up her books again. Her positivity, optimism and determination come to fruition.

More about Lee Na Young

Lee Na Young debuted in 1999 with the drama Kaist in which she took the main role. In the same year she also appeared in Did We Really Love?, Queen, Magic Castle and 8 Love Stories. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the 2001 film Dream of a Warrior. Her latest film was Beautiful Days which was released in 2018. She also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 film Seoul Ghost Stories. Her latest drama was the slice-of-life series One Day Off which was released in May 2023. The was set in the 1990s and revolves around a Korean Literature teacher who takes one-day trips every Saturday.

Lee Na Young and Won Bin confirmed their relationship in 2013 and tied the knot in 2015 and later gave birth to their son shortly after.

More about Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and film Be With Me. Over the years the actor has been selected to be a part of projects that have been received well by the audience. He first rose to fame with his drama School 2013 and the streak continues with back-to-back hits with I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio and W: Two Worlds. Lee Jong Suk also took the lead in global hits While You Were Sleeping with Bae Suzy and Jung Hae In and Romance is a Bonus Book with Lee Na Young. His latest releases are the thriller drama Big Mouth and the films Decibel and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One in 2022.

