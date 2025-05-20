Resident Playbook: Jung Joon Won reacts to criticism over visual difference with Go Yoon Jung; 'Will viewers really...'

Resident Playbook instantly captured viewers’ attention from the day it premiered. The medical drama, centered around five young first-year doctors, struck the right chord with audiences through its engaging storyline and emotional depth. However, not everything about the show was met with universal praise. One element, in particular, sparked early criticism: the on-screen chemistry between actors Jung Joon Won and Go Yoon Jung.

Their romantic pairing drew backlash, with some viewers questioning the relationship. Jung Joon Won, who portrayed senior resident Gu Do Won, addressed the criticism in a recent post-finale interview. In the drama, his character shares both a workplace and home with Go Yoon Jung’s character, Oh Yi Young, creating a professional and personal dynamic.

Jung Joon Won admitted that he anticipated the comments about their “visual mismatch” before filming even began. “I wasn’t offended,” he said. “It was something I expected.” He shared that when he first read the script, the romance was already well-developed. “There was already a scene with us holding hands,” he recalled. “It made me happy and nervous at the same time. I kept wondering, ‘Will viewers really believe someone like Yi Young would fall for someone like Do Won?’”

Despite his concerns, Jung Joon Won trusted the strength of the characters and the story. “Gu Do Won feels like a fantasy,” he said. “I believed if I portrayed him sincerely, viewers would understand the connection.” When it came to playing the romantic moments, he focused on emotional authenticity rather than physical appearance. “I didn’t try to come off as handsome,” he noted. “Instead, the director, writer, and crew all worked together to make the relationship feel real.”

Resident Playbook follows the journey of first-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center as they juggle the demanding realities of hospital life with their struggles. The 12-episode series quickly became a hit with audiences, earning praise for its script, performances, and, of course, its memorable cameos.

