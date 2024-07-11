TOMORROW X TOGETHER fans accuse American boy group New Kids on the Block of plagiarism; seek legal action from HYBE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER fans have accused American boy group New Kids on the Block of plagiarism, citing similarities between NKOTB's recent songs and TXT's discography. Allegations have sparked a debate online, with fans demanding legal action from TXT’s label BIGHIT MUSIC that comes under HYBE.

Recently, fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) have raised concerns and accusations of plagiarism against the American boy band New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) after noticing similarities between several songs.

The controversy centers around NKOTB's songs, including Magic from their recent album Still Kids, which fans noted bears a resemblance to TXT's Magic from their 2021 album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Both songs feature the lyric, It’s just like magic.

Further comparisons highlighted similarities between NKOTB's Magic and TXT's collaboration with Anitta, Back for More. Additionally, NKOTB's album includes a track titled Runaway, similar in title to TXT's 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away) released in 2019.

While some fans assert that these similarities amount to plagiarism, others suggest it may be the result of shared producers or inspiration rather than intentional copying by NKOTB members. This issue has sparked debate among fans and netizens, with viral clips comparing the two groups' music.

Given that NKOTB has previously collaborated with HYBE artists and Donnie Wahlberg, a member of the group, is known for his admiration of BTS, TXT's labelmates, HYBE may consider whether to pursue legal action, though the outcome remains uncertain.

More details about TXT’s latest activities

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, has solidified their place in K-pop with their unique blend of music and captivating performances. Formed by BIGHIT MUSIC, the group made a splash with their debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star in 2019, topping charts and earning international acclaim.

Known for their energetic tracks like Crown and Blue Hour, TXT continues to evolve musically, recently releasing their sixth EP Minisode 3: Tomorrow. Beyond music, TXT is set to be featured in a special K-pop exhibit at the Grammy Museum, showcasing their iconic stage outfits and accessories, further cementing their global influence in the music industry.

