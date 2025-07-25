The Fantastic Four First Steps X Reviews: Fans Laud Pedro Pascal Starrer’s Visual Grandeur, ‘The Best Looking MCU Film’

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has hit the screens, and the Marvel fans are enjoying every bit of it. With the movie being dropped in cinema halls, it marks the entry of Marvel's first family into the franchise.

Ever since the film's announcement, fans have been excited to see Pascal as Reed Richards in the MCU. Moreover, the audience was also excited to witness the reboot of the 2005 film unfold a decade later.

The Marvel fans took to their X accounts to share their thoughts on the Pedro Pascal-Vanessa Kirby starrer.

Fan X reactions to The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Lauding the cast and crew's work in the Matt Shakman directorial, one of the fans wrote, "While Superman had all the media hype, F4 delivered the better movie! The best-looking MCU film. The cast was awesome! The 60s future vibe hits! Finally some characters we get attached w. I can definitely see them as the new faces of the MCU."

Another user shared online, “Fantastic Four is downright fantastic. Lovely family dynamic where each member shines. Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is the grounding force. Incredible visuals & VFX. Glorious Giacchino score. Refreshing, straightforward screenplay. Vast sense of scale. The retro futurism is exquisite.”

Additionally, an MCU fan stated that the latest Marvel release is a visually stunning piece. They claimed, “Fantastic Four is a visually stunning, intense movie elevated with a beautiful score, terrifying villain & some great performances.”

A netizen shared, “There’s a lot to like with Fantastic Four, even love at times. The cast is remarkable and you feel that family bond that I needed them to pull off. It gets very cosmic and crazy and surprisingly opts to show our heroes solving problems with their minds more often than their brawn.”

What is The Fantastic Four: First Steps about?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a reboot of the 2005 film, starring Chris Evans. The film revolves around Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm, Human Torch, and The Thing, who get together to fight the evil of Galactus.

According to the official synopsis, “Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer.”

For the cast of the film, Pascal and Kirby are joined by Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running successfully in theaters.

