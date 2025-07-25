Maareesan Explained: Why did Fahadh's Dayalan agree to travel with Vadivelu's Velayudham and what is latter's true identity?

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, was released in theaters on July 25, 2025. The movie, directed by Sudheesh Sankar, is a comedy thriller flick featuring the lead actors together on the big screen after appearing in Maamannan.

If you are still wondering what the film is about, here’s a quick explainer to help you understand.

Why did Fahadh Faasil’s Dayalan decide to help Vadivelu’s Velayudham Pillai?

Maareesan begins with Dayalan (played by Fahadh Faasil) being released from Palayamkottai jail. The convict was imprisoned due to the multiple thefts he had committed over time.

As he explains his profession, he believes that some houses call to him, wanting to be robbed. After becoming a free man, Dayalan decides to resume his profession once again, entering a new home.

After making his entrance, Dayalan spots an old man, tied to a bed with chains. The man is claimed to be Velayudham Pillai (played by Vadivelu), who mistakes the robber for his son.

Pleading to release him from the chains, Velayudham is revealed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Soon, the old man asks Dayalan to help him out and take him to the nearest bus stand so that he can travel to his friend’s place in Tiruvannamalai.

Although hesitant, Dayalan decides to help him out and soon realizes Velayudham has a sum of Rs 25 lakhs in his bank account. In hopes of swindling the entire amount, the thief sticks with Velayudham.

Is Velayudham Pillai truly who he claims to be?

As we move ahead, Velayudham Pillai often forgets about his intention and where he planned to reach. A frustrated Dayalan decides to take it upon himself, trying to squeeze out the maximum amount from the old man as they travel from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai.

The two men embark on a journey that forms a relationship unlike anything they have experienced before. With Velayudham often misunderstanding Dayalan as his son or a stranger, humorous moments occur throughout.

However, the final blow comes to Dayalan when it is revealed that Velayudham is a serial killer known as Maareesan. The police are in search of the culprit who targets people accused of harassing and abusing young children. With a grim past in his life, Maareesan is still trying to nail another person, even as cops are hot on his heels.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

