The Trauma Code star Choo Young Woo reveals extreme diet plan: Here's how he dropped 22 kgs before debut

On a recent episode of You Quiz on the Block, actor Choo Young Woo left viewers stunned with a raw and emotional look into his past. The actor revealed that his road to becoming a performer was anything but smooth. Behind the smiles and screen lies a journey defined by starvation, self-doubt, and ambition.

During the interview, Choo Young Woo opened up about how far he went to chase his dream of performing on stage. He shared that he went an entire year surviving on nothing but a single pack of nuts a day. His goal? To lose enough weight to stand confidently in front of a camera and be taken seriously in the entertainment industry.

From 86 kg to 64 kg

Before pursuing acting seriously, Choo weighed around 86 kilograms. Determined to completely reshape himself, he adopted a radical diet. His entire daily intake consisted of a small packet of nuts.

In his words, “At that time, I really wanted to be on the stage. I endured on a pack of nuts a day.” He attributed the extreme diet to his deep desperation to stand on stage. This drastic regimen brought him down to 64 kilograms, representing a total loss of 22 kilograms.

The day he almost gave up

Choo Young Woo also recalled a key moment when his confidence shattered: attending a hagwon, or cram school, for aspiring performers. There, he encountered fellow students who poured every ounce of energy into acting and singing with fierce intensity. Watching them made him question whether he belonged.

“I was shocked when I went to Hagwon. Everyone acted with red eyes and sang so loudly that the ground shook, and I thought I was in big trouble,” he recalled.

He remembered feeling completely overwhelmed, to the point where he cried that day. He couldn’t sing, he couldn’t dance, and he felt as though he lacked any unique skill to compete. It led him to question his entire decision. He wondered, “Did I make an irresponsible choice?”

Practice from dawn to dusk

Instead of giving up, Choo chose to dig in deeper. He began training obsessively. He practised from the moment he opened his eyes to when he collapsed into sleep. He studied acting, rehearsed lines, and trained wherever he could - in academies, dance rooms, and even parking lots. Despite surviving on a dangerously low-calorie diet, he refused to slow down.

A payoff worth the pain?

Eventually, Choo’s sacrifices led to acceptance into three prominent Korean universities. This feat validated his hard work and fueled the passion he still carries today. His experience shaped not only his body but also his mindset.

Choo’s story instantly went viral after the episode aired, igniting conversations online. Many admired his unshakable determination and willingness to suffer for his goals. However, others were deeply concerned by the dangerous methods he used to get there.

