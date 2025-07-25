Maalik Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Rajkummar Rao's actioner ends as a failure with closing business of Rs 33 crore globally

Maalik, which arrived in cinemas on July 11, 2025, starred Rajkummar Rao as the main lead. Directed by Pulkit, the gangster drama couldn't perform at its best in theaters. The movie has finally ended its theatrical run after being crashed amid the Saiyaara wave. Maalik has failed at the box office while grossing Rs 33 crore globally.

Advertisement

Maalik earns a lifetime business of Rs 33.25 crore worldwide

Co-produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik collected Rs 30 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Rajkummar Rao starrer earned Rs 3.25 crore (USD 0.35 crore) overseas.

The lifetime business of Pulkit's directorial stood at Rs 33.25 crore in the global markets as it concluded its theatrical run.

Particulars Gross Collection of Maalik India Rs 30 crore Overseas Rs 3.25 crore (USD 0.35 crore) Worldwide Rs 33.25 crore

Maalik clashed with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, lost screens to Saiyaara in India

Maalik locked horns with two movies during its release, i.e. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan and Superman. It also ran parallel to Metro...In Dino, Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1: The Movie.

While Rajkummar Rao's movie had a decent start in India, it later lost screens to Saiyaara, which entered the box office market on July 18, 2025. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer opened at Rs 21.5 crore on Friday. Pulkit's helmer couldn't recover its production costs either.

Also starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Maalik's failure suggests that it has emerged as a flop at the box office. Rajkummar Rao was previously seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf earlier this year, which performed relatively better than Maalik.

Advertisement

What's next for Rajkummar Rao?

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rajkummar Rao has been roped in for Ujjwal Nikam biopic, which will be directed by Avinash Arun. "The prep-work for Ujjwal Nikam biopic is presently underway, and Rajkummar Rao is expected to undergo intense acting workshops to step into the shoes of a real-life lawyer," revealed a source close to the development.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Maalik crashes amid Saiyaara wave in India; Collects Rs 22.75 crore in 10 days