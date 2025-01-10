Heart Signal 4's Shin Min Gyu announces breakup with co-star Yoo Yi Soo; fans' speculations confirmed

Shin Min Gyu, a participant of the popular South Korean reality dating show Heart Signal 4, announced separation from his on-screen and real-life girlfriend, Yoo Yi Soo. Speculations of a possible breakup between the two have been going on for some time, which Shin Min Gyu has confirmed to be true on January 9.

Shin Min Gyu announced the breakup on a recent episode of Kiu Ssaem's YouTube series. However, it is to be noted that the episode was shot sometime around November or December of last year, which makes it evident that the separation took place months before. Even Shin Min Gyu himself confirmed the fact in the episode.

In the video, he opened up about how he didn't feel it was necessary for him to announce his breakup to the world since he isn't a celebrity. He said, "It's very possible to break up after dating, so it seemed kind of funny to make an announcement that we broke up."

Being a non-celebrity, he was stunned at many people being interested in his personal life. However, as the issue started affecting him and his family, he finally made up his mind to talk about it on camera.

Shin Min Gyu revealed that the fans of the reality show couple kept DM-ing him and his family, inquiring about the possible breakup with Yoo Yi Soo. To put an end to all the noise surrounding the issue, he decided to confirm the news on the show. However, he chose not to go into detail regarding the reason for the separation.

He also revealed that it's been quite some time since their breakup. "We've been broken up for a long time already," said the reality TV show star.

The former lovebirds participated in season 4 of the romance variety show Heart Signal, which aired in May-September 2023. After the conclusion of the filming of the 15-episode show, sometime between late 2022 and early 2023, Yoo Yi Soo and Shin Min Gyu got into a relationship. They dated for over a year before separating.

