Heavenly Ever After ending explained: Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja’s eternal love shows how soulmates always find their way back to each other

Heavenly Ever After has long held a special place in viewers’ hearts, and its finale deepened that connection. Starring Kim Hye Ja as Lee Hae Sook and Son Suk Ku as Ko Nak Joon, the series offered more than just a love story—it gave closure and a quiet reflection on love that spans lifetimes.

Advertisement

The final chapter doesn't just wrap up their journey—it gently asks what truly comes after “happily ever after.” As the story bids farewell, let's revisit the emotional highs and heartbreaking goodbyes that define their relationship. Some bonds are too strong to end, even in death and after.

Episode 12 of Heavenly Ever After starts with Nak Joon wiping Som I from existence. His first target is a man who’s lived a life full of cruelty, even in reincarnation. The second is different—a woman in a child’s body, longing for one final glimpse of her pregnant daughter.

Another scene shows Hae Sook is granted a rare chance to visit Young Ae in a dream—an event so special that heaven prepares her, dressing her as an angel. She finds Young Ae asleep on the couch, clearly worn down and not eating well.

Hae Sook gives her a winning lottery number—a parting gift made possible by her good deeds. Young Ae, overwhelmed, wants to hold on, but time is short. Before leaving, Hae Sook shares a rhyme, a simple anchor to help her remember when she wakes.

Advertisement

Young Ae does remember the number but gets sidetracked chasing down a man who owes her money. She finally catches him, only to realize too late that the numbers were real. But maybe fate had other plans. The man she catches isn’t just someone from her past—he was kind and interested in her.

Hae Sook had wished for Young Ae to find someone good, not another heartbreak. In the quiet aftermath, it feels like that wish may be coming true. Sometimes blessings arrive not in grand prizes but in second chances.

Do Nak Joon and Hae Sook meet again?

Yes—and in the most tender, bittersweet way.

In heaven, Nak Joon and Hae Sook are honored as the “best couple,” asked to share their story on camera. They laugh, tease each other, and recall memories—the kind of simple, shared moments that make love feel real. Hae Sook is finally free to reincarnate, her soul lighter, her past at peace.

Advertisement

Later, as he carries her on his back, like he once did on Earth when she was pregnant with Eun Ho, there’s both warmth and sorrow. Nak Joon believes this should be their final goodbye. He thinks he’s caused her too much pain across lifetimes and wants her to find someone who won’t hurt her the way he has. But it’s clear—some bonds don’t unravel, no matter how much you try.

In her next life, as Hae Sook takes her final breath, Nak Joon appears—radiant, serene. He’s there to guide her home. They’ve tried letting go, but it’s impossible. Their souls recognize each other too deeply, too painfully, too beautifully.

At the end of Heavenly Ever After, we see two strangers on opposite sides of the road. They stop. They lock eyes. And just like that, they run to each other—no names needed, no explanation. It’s them. Always has been. Always will be.

Advertisement

Some loves don’t fade. They find their way back—life after life.

ALSO READ: Heavenly Ever After Ep 1–2 Review: Son Suk Ku, Kim Hye Ja deliver a quirky, emotional and intriguing afterlife journey