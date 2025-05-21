Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min's Heavenly Ever After Ep 11-12: Release date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Heavenly Ever After is heading into its final chapter, with only two episodes left to air. What began as a whimsical fantasy has evolved into a gripping, emotionally rich drama that’s captivated viewers across the board.

Led by the powerful performances of Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja, the series has slowly peeled back its magical surface to reveal a complex, layered story about loss, love, redemption, and the blurry lines between life, death, and what comes after.

With Episode 11 and the finale (Episode 12) set to air this weekend, Heavenly Ever After is closing out with a bang. As long-held secrets unravel and relationships are pushed to the edge, fans can expect a powerful conclusion that’s as heartfelt as it is haunting.

Recap of Heavenly Ever After: What You Need To Know

As the story nears its final curtain, secrets that once lay buried are clawing their way to the surface.

In the latest twist, Nak Jun’s world was shaken when the truth about the pastor, Eun Ho, came to light—he’s actually Nak Jun’s biological son. But what’s even more heartbreaking is Som I’s unraveling memories: her visions revealed what looked like betrayal—Nak Jun taking Eun Ho from her, selling him off, even drowning her.

Now Som I is questioning everything: her past with Nak Jun, her identity, and whether she’s been chasing a truth that was never hers to begin with. Her emotional spiral and confrontation with Nak Jun have left her shaken. But with one final vision suggesting a deeper connection between them, is there more to this story than guilt and grief?

Meanwhile, Hae Suk is out here playing the game. With Heaven’s strange lottery now underway, she’s spun her most dramatic tale yet to win the crowd’s sympathy, bending the truth about her connection to the pastor.

As we enter Episodes 11 and 12, expectof Heavenly Ever After

- Final revelations that untangle the messy web of Som I, Nak Jun, and Eun Ho’s past.

- Emotional reckonings, especially between Nak Jun and Hae Suk, as the line between truth and survival blurs.

- Som-I’s true identity and purpose finally surfacing, possibly linked to her visions and past life with Nak Jun.

- The lottery's conclusion may force the residents to confront what Heaven really means for each of them.

- A satisfactory ending

Heavenly Ever After—What to Expect in the Final Episodes (11 & 12)

Release Date:

Episode 11 airs Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 7:00 PM KST

Finale (Episode 12) airs Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 7:00 PM KST

Streaming on JTBC and Netflix

