Heavenly Ever After Ep 1–2 Review: Son Suk Ku, Kim Hye Ja deliver a quirky, emotional and intriguing afterlife journey

What happens after you die? Netflix's Heavenly Ever After says you either get sucked into a dark, gloomy Hell or enter a white, glowing Heaven aboard a subway train. With the first 2 episodes of the JTBC drama airing the past weekend, Kim Hye Ja's Lee Hae Sook has taken over our minds.

Heavenly Ever After Synopsis

Heavenly Ever After follows an 80-year-old woman named Lee Hae Sook who lives her life taking care of her bedridden husband and being a loan shark to nearby shopowners. After her death, she ends up meeting her husband in Heaven only to find out that he's back to his 30-year-old self, meanwhile, she's stuck at 80 after a misunderstanding that made her pick the old age instead of a younger one like those around her.

Actors’ performances in Heavenly Ever After Episode 1 and 2

Kim Hye Ja makes her big entrance in yet another powerful grandmother role. She isn’t righteous, but she’s kind and loving to her dear ones. Acting as a loan shark after her husband’s accident, which left him unable to walk, Lee Hae Sook is not the most beloved face at the local market, as she is hit by water, fish, and more being thrown at her when she asks for her money back.

The portrayal shows her flaunting her expertise as she swiftly switches between a loving wife and a mean loan shark.

Lee Jung Eun as Lee Young Ae is once again a solid attempt from the hardworking actress who manages to surprise us with her transformation each time. For Heavenly Ever After, she turns into the guarantee sought by Lee Hae Sook from one of her debtors, eventually becoming a daughter-like presence in their small family.

Son Suk Ku’s entry is like the breeze on Sunday morning, a very refreshing portrayal, as opposed to his dark and staunch presence in previous roles. His expressions make for a welcome change in the otherwise dark-toned environment of the show, and soon the comedy kicks in, with absurd situations and a bickering couple at the center of it all.

Han Ji Min comes with her own warm presence, which fans of Kim Hye Ja may find bothersome at times, but it is the very juxtaposition of their fates in the afterlife that makes it all the interesting to watch.

We’re definitely returning to watch Heavenly Ever After next week!

