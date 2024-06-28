10 Movies You Cannot Miss In July 2024 ft. Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4 and Twisters

2024 has much in store. With the cinemas hoping to thrive this year, some highly anticipated movies are waiting in line for their premieres soon or later. Though the box office unraveled rather poorly earlier, there is a light of hope with the upcoming features like Deadpool & Wolverine, which became the most-anticipated Marvel movie.

Here are 10 movies you cannot miss in July 2024:

Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel’s most anticipated and much-awaited overall, Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theatres on July 26. It is certainly one of the biggest releases in July and of the year. With the heavy promotion and massive buildup, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to make a big splash at the box office.

The potential stems from the return of X-Men’s iconic character, Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman. The Australian star, even though had retired from the role after 2017’s Logan, will team up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to make many Marvel fans’ dreams come true.

It is the only Marvel movie to release this year.

Despicable Me 4

The franchise that needs no description, Despicable Me 4 is days away from its release on July 3. Even though it’s quite close to the premiere, there is little known about the fourth sequel’s plot.

A trailer was dropped in late January that showed Gru going about his happy life with his three girls, spy partner-turned-wife, and baby boy. And of course, the minions.

Despicable Me 4 will unravel as a new villain breaks out of prison and is out to kill all. The fourth sequel seems to follow Pixar's The Incredibles-esque narrative, as Gru fights off villains while carrying around his baby, donning masks.

Steve Carell returns to voice the supervillain, Gru, alongside Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan, per IGN.

MaXXXine

The X Trilogy will conclude with its third installment, MaXXXine, which will hit theatres on July 5. Starring Mia Goth, the slasher will revolve around adult star Maxine Minx as she navigates her Hollywood career but is threatened by a killer targeting big-screen stars. The movie is directed by Ti West and also stars Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Moses Sumney, and Sophie Thatcher among others.

Twisters

The return of the much-needed climate-panic genre, Twisters starring Glen Powell, is a callback to the 1996 disaster epic of the same name. Twisters will hit theaters on July 19 and will follow two storm-chasers as they pursue their passion for tracking disasters, defying life and death.

Universal described the movie as a “new chapter” of the original movie and is helmed by Minari director Lee Isaac Chung.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

The fourth sequel of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Axel F premiered on Netflix on July 3.

Star Eddie Murphy returns as the fan-favorite Detroit cop, Axel Foley, who remains determined to untwine all the crimes and mysteries in Beverly Hills.

The sequel is a franchise revival after the last installment, Beverly Hills Cop III came out three decades ago in 1994.

Directed by Mark Molloy, Murphy’s Axel will team up with new and old pals from the police force. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon are new additions to the cast while Judge Reinhold and John Ashton will return to their original characters.

Fly Me to the Moon

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Columbia Pictures’ Fly Me to the Moon will arrive in theatres on July 12.

The rom-com is directed by Greg Berlanti from a screenplay written by Rose Gilroy.

Fly Me to the Moon revolves around a marketing executive sparking a romance with a NASA official while the latter prepares for the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Longlegs

The horror by Oz Perkins, Longlegs will be out in theatres in the U.S. on July 12.

The thriller stars Nicolas Cage in the titular role opposite Maika Monroe as FBI agent Lee Harker.

The movie follows Lee Harker digging deeper into an unsolved serial killer case that goes down south and leads to a series of evidence of an occult. Harker finds herself connected to the killer and tries to end the ordeal for good.

Other cast members include Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is the latest crossover and final film in the Tomorrowverse. The overall fifteenth installment in the franchise, Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three will released on July 16.

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red will debut in theatres on July 12.

It is the fourth installment of the Descendants franchise and follows 2017’s Descendants 2 and 2019’s Descendants 3. The sequel is set to be released five years after the last film, and stars Kylie Cantrall as Red, Ruby Rose Turner as Queen of Hearts, Malia Baker as Chloe Charming, Brandy as Cinderella, and others.

Boneyard

The crime thriller, Boneyard is eyeing a release date on 5 July. Helmed by Asif Akbar, the film features an ensemble cast of Mel Gibson, 50 Cent, Nora Zehetner, and Weston Cage among others.

The storyline unravels as a police chief and a detective team up with an FBI agent to catch hold of a serial killer who left skeletal remains as clues in the deserts of New Mexico.

