Adele Flaunts Her HUGE Engagement Ring During Las Vegas Performance; See Here

Adele flaunts her engagement ring at the Las Vegas concert after confirming her relationship with fiancee, Rich Paul. In one of the fan-captured videos, the musician was seen donning a blue dress, and she paired her outfit with her pear-shaped diamond ring.

The musician announced her engagement with Paul in August, three years after dating the latter.

As for announcing the news of her getting married, the singer broke the same during her concert in Germany after a fan asked Adele if she was planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

Meanwhile, as the musician crooned to her hit song, I Drink Wine, she held her hand up to show off the huge stone on her finger. She crooned, “In these crazy times, I hope to find something I can cling on to.”

Back to when a fan asked her to marry him, she responded, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t.”

Meanwhile, a few weeks before the musician performance in Las Vegas, she was spotted alongside Paul at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. While it isn’t clear when exactly the sports agent popped the question in front of Adele, she was also seen wearing another diamond ring during the Brit Awards in 2022.

As for the romantic link between the musician and Paul, the duo were rumored to be dating in 2021, when they were first spotted together attending the NBA match. Moreover, in an interview following their spotting together, Adele confessed that she is ready to get married and have yet another kid.

During her appearance on the Graham Norton Show, the Skyfall singer claimed, “It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”

The singer was previously married to Simon Konecki for 3 years, from 2018 to 2021. The former couple share a 12-year-old son.