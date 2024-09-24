Alfonso Cuaron's Disclaimer TRAILER: Cate Blanchett Becomes Main Character Of A Story Threatening To Reveal Her Secrets

Alfonso Cuaron has returned to the director’s chair with the upcoming Apple TV show, Disclaimer. The series is set to star Cate Blanchett in the lead role. The show will be based on the best-selling novel by Renee Knight of the same name.

Blanchett will play Catherine Ravenscroft, a journalist who tries to build a good reputation in the field by uncovering the misdeeds of other employees.

Apart from Blanchett, the show has also cast acclaimed actors such as Kevin Kline, Academy Award nominee Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon.

According to the synopsis of the series, the storyline will revolve around the journalist who “built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others.” It further reads that her life turns upside down after she receives a novel from an unknown author, after which “she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.”

ALSO READ: 'I Wanted To Know...': Cate Blanchett Reflects On Her Decision To Star As Lilith In Upcoming Film Borderlands

While the character of Cuaron tries to find out about the novel's author, she is forced to confront her past, which also affects the lives of her husband and son, played by Baron Cohen and Smit-McPhee, respectively.

As the trailer opens, the audience is introduced to the scene where Blanchett is settled beside her husband moments before she receives the award for the best journalist. There is a quick transition from the actress’s character being content to her burning the book with the fire alarm ringing.

Advertisement

In his voiceover, Kilne states in the background, “They say that destiny knocks at the door. That is not true. Destiny doesn’t knock on any door. It crashes in without permission and grabs you mercilessly by your soul.”

Further in the trailer, the actor says, “The world needs to know who Catherine Ravenscroft really is. The world needs to know the truth.”

As for the series director, Cuaron will return to the industry after six years, following his last project, Roma, which was released in 2018.

Disclaimer will be a limited seven-episode series set to hit the screens on October 11.

ALSO READ: Cate Blanchett Reveals 'No One Got Paid' For Doing Lord Of The Rings; 'Basically Got Free...'