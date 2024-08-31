Angelina Jolie Reveals She 'Couldn’t Really Sing' After An Ex Criticized Her Voice; 'I Just Kind Of Adapted...' 

Angelina Jolie is back on the silver screen, starring as the late legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's upcoming biographical film Maria. However, before taking on the role, Jolie had to regain her confidence as a vocalist. The actress recently shared that she was initially 'nervous' about singing in the movie. Jolie also revealed that she stopped singing after an ex criticized her voice, which made her doubt her singing abilities. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie opened up about her experience playing the role of Maria Callas in her latest film, Maria. During her candid chat with the outlet, Jolie also recounted an incident from her past, explaining that she had been in a relationship where her ex criticized her voice. She said, "I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing. It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn’t really sing."

The Maleficent actress further explained that although she had attended theater school, she was surprised that negative comments about her voice from a past relationship had such an impact on her. Jolie admitted that she "adapted" to that person’s opinion and needed to overcome many things before she felt ready to sing again.

The Eternals actress further said that she was extremely "shy" throughout the singing process, noting that while her sons Maddox and Pax were present on set, there were very few people around due to the nature of opera singing, which requires "to be loud."

Jolie acknowledged that she was rehearsing throughout the night and morning, admitting she was very "nervous" at the start but didn’t want to let the crew down. The actress added, "It was so beyond my comfort zone that I was giddy."

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie and director Pablo Larrain recently attended the world premiere of their latest film, Maria, at the Sala Grande Theater during the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where she received an 8-minute standing ovation for her performance.

As per People magazine, the movie depicts the "tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic" life story of the world’s greatest opera singer, Maria Callas, during her final days in 1970s Paris. Aside from Jolie, the movie also features Alba Rohrwacher, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Haluk Bilginer, Pierfrancesco Favino, Valeria Golino, and Alessandro Bressanello.