Angelina Jolie Reveals She Thought 'Certain Parts' Of Her Had 'Shut Down' Amid Settling Divorce With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie recently shared her thoughts on her personal journey following her long divorce battle with Brad Pitt. In an interview with Times Radio, the actress opened up about feeling like parts of herself had shut down during the intense legal fight.

Jolie spoke candidly about the challenges she faced, questioning if her light had dimmed over the years and if she had less to contribute. "You wonder if certain parts of you have shut down, or who you are, what you have inside of you," she said.

Despite the struggles, Jolie was thankful for her role as opera singer Maria Callas in her latest project, Maria. She shared that taking on a role that terrified her was a great gift as an artist. The experience, she said, pushed her at a time in her life when she wasn't sure she could do it.

Jolie's children have also played an important role in her healing process. A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that her kids encouraged her to speak up for herself after years of silence.

"She's been trying hard to be light after a dark time," the insider said. Jolie's children, who are now growing up, have seen how some people hold so much power that others' voices can seem insignificant.

Jolie and Pitt's divorce, which began in 2016, has been a long and contentious battle. They share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Over the years, the couple fought over custody and their French winery, Château Miraval.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Is Adrien Brody Banned From SNL? Here's What Went Wrong