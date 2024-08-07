Are Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Moving On Separately’? Here’s What Sources Reveal

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly considering next steps amid their strained relationship. A source told PEOPLE that the Atlas actress "hasn't seen Ben for weeks." She has been spending her days away from him in New York City and the Hamptons, where she held a large birthday bash with friends and family, which excluded Affleck.

Meanwhile, the Good Will Hunting actor has been spending his time in Los Angeles. "They're moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh," the source added. The tabloids have been bombarding the news of their strained relationship and potential separation for a while now.

In May, a source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE that they've been living separate lives under separate roofs. Although they put a united front at graduations and family gatherings, they embarked on different summer getaways and marked their second wedding anniversary apart in July.

The source added that despite everything that's been going on, Lopez is having a "good summer," spending time with her kids, friends, and family. "She's been off and able to focus on what's next. She always has a good attitude even when things are not perfect," the sources said.

The multihyphenate recently starred in Netflix’s Atlas, which received a great reception from the audience. She canceled her summer concert tour to spend time with family and is now producing a series adaptation of Emily Henry‘s novel Happy Place for Netflix.

Advertisement

Lopez will star in two films produced by Affleck’s production company Artists Equity. One of them, titled Unstoppable, will be premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival; the other is a musical titled Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Apart from producing films, Affleck has also taken on some acting gigs! He recently wrapped filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 action film. He will reunite with real-life best buddy and business partner Matt Damon on screen for Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller RIP.