Are Saint West and Adonis Graham 'Good Friends' Despite Their Dads Drake, Kanye West's Beef? Ye Makes Big Claim

Kanye West recently made a big revelation about his son and Adonis Graham. The rapper took to social media and posted an update about the friendship of the son he shares with fashion icon Kim Kardashian. As per the Can’t Tell Me Nothing artist, Saint West and Adonis Graham, who is the only son of Drake, happen to be good friends.

Taking his emotions to X (formerly Twitter), Kanye West wrote, "Last year Saint told me 'me and Adonis are technically friends.'" This update came on Monday, April 7. However, no further details were provided by the Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 rapper.

For those who do not know, Saint West is one of the four kids of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, talking about Adonis Graham he is the only son that Drake shares with French model Sophie Brussaux.

Interestingly, this post comes after years of feud between the Laugh Now Cry Later rapper and West. However, in recent times, the All of the Lights artist has taken to social media to express his soft side about the beef that he and Drake had.

"I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS," Kanye West posted on X.

The Flashing Light artist then went on to add that he wishes he could have seen this when he was overwhelmed with his jealousy.

“I LOVE DRAKE. IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL," the You CAN Tell Me singer concluded.

All this comes amid the weary times between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Recently, the rapper had posted several ill posts about his ex-wife. Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that Kim Kardashian is looking for ways to gain full custody of their kids: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

