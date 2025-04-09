Kanye West Slams Frank Ocean for THIS Comment Amid Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian Feud: ‘F*ck You Know…’

Kanye West has courted controversy yet again—this time targeting Frank Ocean. In a recent Instagram live stream with Digital Nas, the rapper alleged that in 2016, Ocean had once come to his house and attempted to dissuade him from voting for Donald Trump.

Ye, an outspoken celebrity endorser of Trump during the election, rejected Ocean's counsel and lambasted him for attempting to sway his political opinion. He said, "Frank Ocean p*ssy ass come over my house talking about Trump all day and how I shouldn't support Trump. N***a f*ck you know about politics and n***a I'm your motherf*cking senior, OG, y'all used to come on tour with me n***a."

West allegedly said that Ocean knew nothing about politics and challenged his right to comment on the matter. He also claimed superiority in the music business, stating he was more talented and prominent than Ocean. He suggested other musicians could specialize in one area, but none of them had the versatility or genius he felt he had.

West argued, "None of you n***as can tell me about politics n***a. F*ck you think? You read a book and now you can tell me some sh*t? None of these n***as as talented. I'm the greatest motherf*cking artist that ever existed. They can just be slightly better at one thing cause they only do that one thing."

This is not the first time Ye has stirred up controversy online in the past two months. He has recently been displaying extreme aggression and erratic behavior, as per various news outlets. West and Bianca Censori's relationship is also reportedly facing challenges for the same reason.

West's association with Trump has been controversial for a long time. Following his public endorsement of Trump in 2016, he went to Trump Tower and later showed up at the White House sporting a red MAGA hat. The relationship came to an end when West declared his desire for presidential candidacy.

Frank Ocean and Kanye West have previously collaborated on popular songs such as Frank's Track and No Church in the Wild. However, they are now on bad terms.

