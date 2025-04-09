Did Justin Bieber Leave Drake on Read? Rapper Shares Awkward DM Encounter Over Collab Request

Drake wants to enter the studio for a collab—but apparently, Justin Bieber did not receive the memo. During the weekend, the rapper reported that his effort to reach out to Bieber for a possible collaboration remained unanswered.

Bieber put out an Instagram post, inviting artists to reach out for musical collaborations with him. "Dm me if u wanna make music together," he posted. Among those artists who responded was the Hotline Bling rapper.

Drake left a comment that soon generated buzz: "I DM'd but no reply," he wrote.

While Bieber has not released a studio album in four years, the Laugh Now Cry Later rapper is reportedly preparing to create the next studio album already.

Bieber's team has not addressed the matter yet. This apparently chilly interaction has created a mass buzz on the internet. Some of his fans theorized that the God's Plan rapper was sarcastic.

Although the state of their present communication is in doubt, their fans recall when the two musicians last collaborated. Drizzy and Bieber had collaborated in the past on Right Here, a song included on Bieber's 2012 Believe album.

Fans thought this was particularly considering reports that Bieber recently unfollowed him. Others still hold out the hope that the two Canadian musical titans will reunite on another song. While the rapper follows Justin and Hailey Bieber on social media, the singer had allegedly unfollowed him on Instagram early this week.

Several other artists have also DM-ed the Sorry singer for a collab, as per Billboard. These musicians include Jaden Smith, Big Sean, Kehlani, Bailey Zimmerman, and more. Justin released his last album in 2021. Justice, the sixth studio album, features Benny Blanco, Khalid, Dominic Fike, Chance the Rapper, Giveon, the Kid Laroi, Daniel Caesar, Burna Boy, and more.

Drake's latest single, Nokia, is still rising on the music charts, while Justin Bieber has been making headlines for his increasingly erratic behavior and reports of health issues.

