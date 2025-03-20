Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Reacts to Kanye West Dragging Daughter and Jay-Z’s Kids in Feud: ‘Know That No Weapon…’

Beyonce’s mother has a strong reaction to Kanye West’s comments about her grandchildren. Tina Knowles took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself in a red track suit, alongside a caption, referring to the statements made by the rapper about her family.

The video comes following Ye West’s comments about Beyonce and Jay-Z’s youngest kid, as he questioned about the young one’s mental capacity.

Alongside her video, Knowles penned a caption that read, “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.” Meanwhile, the musician’s mother began her video by telling herself a “corny joke.”

Tina further continued in her caption, “This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

As for West’s post, the rapper previously scrubbed the tweet, only to repost it on Wednesday. To clarify his standings, Ye claimed that he did not do it to become a “good person” in the eyes of his fans.

He wrote, “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down... because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic].”

In the followup post, the father of four went on to write, “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD, I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S–T.”

West also felt “slighted” over the fact that Beyonce and Jay-Z did not attend his wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

The rapper has often used his X account to aim target at people from the industry. A week ago, West also called out his ex-wife for having sole ownership to the North West label.