Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Row: Colleen Hoover's Strange Posts Criticizing Her 'Boss' Leave Netizens Confused; 'I Can’t Retire Now…'

Colleen Hoover recently posted a video on social media that has raised many eyebrows. Online followers of the highly acclaimed author noticed some concerning details in the footage.

The video clip, shared on Colleen Hoover 's Instagram Story, comes at a time when she is already under scrutiny due to her involvement in the ongoing legal drama between It Ends with Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In the video, Hoover is seen making Diet Pepsi ice cubes while speaking in a slow-paced manner.

“It tastes just like every other Diet Pepsi I’ve ever had. But I guess the kicker is, in two hours, when this ice starts to melt, it’ll be the best thing I’ve ever had. It’s gonna be a great day,” the It Ends with Us author says.

Hoover then goes on to talk about her boss, mentioning that her merchandise had been priced so low that she would be “broke as s**t” by the end of the day.

According to Hoover, her boss, Stephanie, had put all of her merchandise on sale for $10 per item—apparently five times cheaper than what she had invested.

“Thanks, Stephanie. You better be careful because maybe TMZ was right—maybe I am firing all my employees and retiring. Well, I can’t retire now because I’ll be in the hole by 5 p.m.,” she added.

Advertisement

After watching the video, some users were quick to notice something odd about the writer. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Damn, girl, what else you got in those ice cubes?”

Meanwhile, another user referenced the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, quipping, “When you ditch your friends to hang out with the popular girl, and it doesn’t work out.”

However, Colleen Hoover later addressed the situation, stating that she was simply trying to be sarcastic in the video.