Britney Spears’ On-And-Off Boyfriend Paul Soliz’s Wife Files For Divorce Demanding Full Custody Of Their Kids; Report

Britney Spears' on-and-off-again boyfriend, Paul Soliz, and his wife, Nicole Mancilla, are seemingly ending things in a legal way. Nicole has taken the step of filing for divorce and is asking for full custody of their four underage children, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

According to the publication, the reason for their divorce is "irreconcilable differences," and their separation is dated June 29, 2023, in the court filings. Additionally, she has requested legal and physical custody of their children while being open to Paul having visitations with the kids.

According to the filings, Mancilla is also seeking spousal support and wants to terminate the court's ability to provide her now ex-husband with support. This divorce follows eight years of being together.

The outlet previously reported that Britney took Soliz's kids to the trampoline park in August this year. Weeks after this, she announced on Instagram that she was single, stating, “single as f**k.”

The outlet also reported that Spears and Soliz have not had a smooth-sailing relationship publicly, including an alleged fight at the Chateau Marmont in May.

Spears has consistently been in the headlines this year, whether for something significant or minor. She recently became the talk of the town when she shared a video on social media questioning why Sabrina Carpenter kissed an alien during her performance at the Video Music Awards.

The lip-locking seemed to be a tribute to the iconic kiss between Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Madonna at the 2003 Award ceremony.

Spears expressed, “Why is she kissing an alien onstage? I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl? Like, that was weird. But I also thought that, like, the whole thing was kind of, like, weird altogether.”

She further mentioned that Sabrina Carpenter mentioned her name on the red carpet, which Spears thought was “kind of cool” as she sometimes forgets she is famous.

