Backstreet Boys Star AJ McLean Reveals Dark Days of D*ug Addiction; Admits 'Dodging a Bullet'

The Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean reflected upon the episodes of his d*ug addiction. While making an appearance on The Lulu Podcast: Turning Points, the musician shared that things could have gone down south but luckily “dodged a bullet.” The I Want It That Way star claimed he pulled the key in time amid the fentanyl crisis.

In conversation with the podcast host, the artist revealed, “Luckily for me, I dodged a huge bullet because the fentanyl crisis hadn't escalated to where it is now, but it was happening; it was out there, but it wasn't as much common knowledge as it is today.”

He further added, “The biggest turning point for me was three and a half years ago. I was doing a show in Miami on my own with a friend of mine and I went out that night. I went hard,” referring to the night in Florida that gave him a second chance at recovery.

McLean revealed that he got drinking, and when one thing led to another, he was doing d*ugs again. However, the artist went back home a few days later and tried to do some damage control. The musician shared, “I drank a c**p tonne of coffee and tried breath mints and all this stuff.”

“But my wife already knew and was just waiting for me to be honest, which was my biggest problem for years - being honest with anyone about it because I was trying to make it work. And of course, as we know, it worked until it didn't,” said the singer. McLean split from his wife after 13 years of marriage and two daughters.

The Missing You crooner revealed that it was his daughter who led him to quit d*ugs.

AJ admitted that he had hit rock bottom, but is glad to have come out of it better.

