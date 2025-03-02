Liam Payne’s Family Lashes Out Against Scrutiny Regarding One Direction Singer’s Death Hours After BRITs Tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Liam Payne's family has spoken out against the media coverage surrounding the singer's death, calling it "indescribable, lasting damage."

The former One Direction star passed away in October 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. His family issued a statement on Sunday morning, sharing their frustration with the intense attention on the circumstances of his death.

The family acknowledged the need for an investigation but said they accepted the Court of Appeal's decision to drop all charges against one of Payne's friends, Rogelio Nores. However, two other men still face charges related to supplying drugs to the singer.

In their statement according to BBC, the family shared their grief and the impact of the media's coverage. "Liam's death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him," they wrote.

"Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother, and all of Liam's friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear."

The family shared their concern about how the intense media coverage has affected Payne's young son, Bear. They said the constant attention and speculation had caused lasting harm, making it especially difficult for the seven-year-old to process emotions no child his age should have to face.

Advertisement

Payne was remembered at the 2025 Brit Awards in London, with a special tribute featuring photos and video montages from his childhood to his success with One Direction.

Fans had speculated that the remaining band members would reunite on stage to honor Payne, but this did not happen. However, Payne's former bandmate Louis Tomlinson thanked the Brit Awards for remembering his friend.

Although they criticized the media, Payne's family acknowledged their appreciation for the tribute at the Brit Awards. They said it was meaningful to see him honored for his impact on British music and the millions of fans who admired him worldwide.