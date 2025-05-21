Chris Brown’s Bail Granted for 6.3M USD by London Court, Singer Cleared to Launch 2025 World Tour Despite Nightclub Ass*ult Charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault.

Chris Brown will be allowed to go ahead with his world tour after being granted bail in the UK over an alleged nightclub assault. The American singer is accused of attacking music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, in February 2023.

Brown was arrested last week at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Manchester after arriving on a private jet. He appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm. The court heard Brown allegedly hit Diaw several times with a bottle and then chased him before punching and kicking him with another person.

Judge Joanne Hirst said the case was too serious for her court and remanded Chris Brown in custody. He was later granted bail following a further application in London, as reported by The Sun.

Judge Tony Baumgartner granted bail at Southwark Crown Court under strict conditions. Brown must lodge a total security of USD 6.3 million with the court. Of that, USD 5 million must be paid before his release, and the remaining USD 1.3 million must be paid within seven days.

The two-time Grammy winner must also live at an address known to the court and is banned from contacting his co-accused Omolulu Akinlolu or the complainant, Mr. Diaw. Brown is also prohibited from visiting Tape nightclub in London.

To ensure he complies, the court ordered Brown to surrender his passport and travel documents. However, an exception will allow him to travel internationally for performances.

Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX world tour is set to begin on June 8 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as planned. The UK leg of the tour will start in Manchester on June 15 at the Co-op Live stadium, followed by shows in Cardiff, London, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

His North American tour begins in late July and will run until October 19, ending in Memphis. Each time Brown needs to travel for a concert, his passport will be handed to him by a lawyer and collected again at his destination by another lawyer.

Brown will next appear in court on June 20 at Southwark Crown Court for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing, which will coincide with his co-defendant’s appearance. A further case management hearing is scheduled for October 24, for which he will need to return to the UK.

