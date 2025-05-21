Hailey Bieber Reacts to Claims of 'Stalking' Husband Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez: 'That Kind of Thing...'

Hailey Bieber is responding to online rumors with humor. The model and Rhode founder recently appeared in Vogue’s In the Bag? video series, where she jokingly addressed fan speculation that she has been using fake accounts to stalk Selena Gomez, her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend.

“This is my phone,” Hailey said while taking a phone out of her Saint Laurent shoulder bag. “Very straightforward, obviously.” But the moment didn’t end there.

She then pulled out five more phones and added, “These are a couple more that I keep on me. And I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff, like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls’ pages, making multiple accounts. You know, that kind of thing,” she said with a smirk.

In the same segment, Hailey Bieber continued to play along with the rumors by pulling out a small vial and describing it in a humorous way. “This is just a little tincture potion that a witch gave me when I was 12 to make a young Canadian pop star fall in love with me,” she joked. “I’ve been taking this one for years. Absolutely love it.”

Her lighthearted comments seem to be a direct response to long-standing internet speculation about tension between her and Selena Gomez. Over the years, some fans have accused Hailey of mimicking or shading the singer and actress on social media.

Despite marrying Justin Bieber in 2018, Hailey has frequently been pulled into comparisons with Gomez, who dated the singer on and off from 2010 until 2018. In 2023, fans accused Hailey of mocking Gomez in a now-deleted TikTok video, where she and friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-synced to the phrase: “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

Earlier this year, a TikTok creator claimed Hailey liked a post mocking Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, a claim Hailey quickly denied. Meanwhile, Gomez was rumored to aim the Biebers in lyrics from her joint album with Blanco, I Said I Love You First.

In September 2022, Hailey clarified her stance in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying it was all love between her and Gomez. The two were even photographed together shortly after the interview, appearing to shut down the feud rumors.

