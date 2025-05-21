Justin Bieber Emotionally Recalls Disrespecting Wife Hailey Bieber During Nasty Fight: ‘Forgive Me for…’

Hailey Bieber scored her first Vogue cover, and husband Justin Bieber shared a congratulatory message for his wife. The musician emotionally recalled how he got into an ugly fight with the mom of one and told her that she could never be on the magazine cover. Taking to his Instagram, Bieber made the confession while also apologizing to the Rhode founder for disrespecting her.

Advertisement

The singer dropped a picture of Hailey from the magazine and wrote a long caption alongside. In his message to his wife, Justin wrote, “Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean.

He further stated, “For some reason, I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

Bieber continued in his caption, “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Following the message dropped by the Peaches singer, the fans of Bieber were left confused. While one of the users could not understand why the details of their personal conversation were let out, another simply commented, “Why are you telling us thus bruv?”

Advertisement

The third netizen thought, “Brother you’ll never beat the hates his wife allegations like this.”

Meanwhile, during her conversation with the media outlet, Hailey spoke about how the rumors of the couple splitting up affected her. The model-entrepreneur revealed that the headlines got to her head and eventually delayed her postpartum recovery.

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first son in August 2024.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Laughs Off Rumors of Leaving Country With Husband Justin Bieber: ‘Makes No Sense’