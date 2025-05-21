Is The Devil’s Plan season 2’s Jung Hyun Gyu’s first unscripted TV show? All we know about his Exchange 2 run

Walking out of The Devil’s Plan: Death Room (The Devil's Room S2) is no small flex. Surviving the mind games is one thing, but walking away with 380 million KRW (approximately USD 273,000) in cold hard cash? That’s next-level legendary. Jung Hyun Gyu didn’t just play the game—he owned it. But plot twist: this wasn’t his first unscripted rodeo.

Before Jung Hyun Gyu was decoding puzzles and crushing alliances on Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan Season 2, Jung Hyun Gyu was busy navigating the messiest game of all—love—on Exchange 2 (a.k.a. Transit Love 2). So, is Devil’s Plan his first unscripted show? Nah. This king’s been in the reality trenches before.

Exchange 2, which aired from July to November 2022 on TVING, is the kind of show that makes you scream at the screen and text your ex at 2 a.m. It throws four ex-couples into one house (yes, for real) and gives them no escape.

Jung Hyun Gyu made his appearance on EXchange Season 2, quickly capturing viewers’ attention with his presence. His interactions with fellow participant Sung Hae Eun stood out, with their chemistry becoming one of the focal points in the show.

Following the program, the two confirmed they were in a relationship, which generated considerable buzz among fans. Although their relationship later came to an end, it remained one of the most talked-about aspects of the season.

King of Unscripted? We Think Yes

With Exchange 2 behind him and The Devil’s Plan S2 now under his belt (and in his wallet), Jung Hyun Gyu is quickly becoming the it-boy of Korean reality TV. From making hearts flutter to making jaws drop, he's proving there's no format he can't win.

So next time you see him pop up on another show, just know: he’s not new to this—he’s true to this.

Quick Recap:

Jung Hyun Gyu isn’t new to the unscripted scene—The Devil’s Plan S2 was just his latest flex. Before dominating mind games, he was serving looks and heartbreaks on EXchange Season 2. Whether it’s love or logic, this guy shows up, shows out, and takes the crown every time.

