Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai flaunts sindoor at red carpet and fans celebrate it as her rebuttal to divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came, posed on the red carpet, and sent the internet into a frenzy with her iconic look at Cannes 2025. The Bollywood diva made a statement by arriving at the global platform wearing an heirloom saree and jewels. But what stood out was the sindoor in her head, which fans think is a silent answer to the divorce rumors with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Cannes veteran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was expected to slay at the red carpet of the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025. Well, she not only arrived but left social media buzzing. While some were impressed by her channeling her hidden desi diva, others couldn’t get their eyes off the jewels she wore with it. However, many were quick to state that the bright red sindoor (vermilion) she wore on her forehead makes a loud statement about her relationship with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

An X (formerly Twitter) user stated, “One appearance at Cannes and divorce rumours put to rest. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays it like the OG queen of Cannes in ivory saree and flaunts sindoor. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #Cannes2025.”

Another one opined, “My queen came and shut down not only the red carpet but also all the people who were yapping on about divorce rumours. More HQs loading #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaAtCannes.”

Sharing the same sentiment, a third tweeted, “STATEMENT: She’s shutting down all her marriage and personal life trolls!” while a fourth wrote, “aishwarya rai is divorced, fed up surviving alone and all that but here she is at cannes 2025 in sindoor walking like a queen who never heard a word.”

Taking a dig at the people who spread rumors about Aish and Abhishek’s divorce, a fan hilariously underlined, “You all questioned her marital life. She answered it back in her style.”

Check out the tweets below:

A statement or not, Aish did impress many Indians by flaunting her roots and culture at the international platform. The Indian queen stunned in a classic white handloom Banarasi saree by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. She completed her look with an imperial heirloom of rubies from the same designer.

