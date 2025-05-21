Natasha Poonawalla's iconic Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet look with 'Rani Haar' transforms her black Dior dress

Natasha Poonawalla is a regular attendee at not just the MET Gala but also the Cannes Film Festival and makes headlines every single time because of her fashion finesse. Spotted walking arm in arm with Karan Johar on the Cannes venue premises, Natasha, yet again, proved that she isn’t there to play but to slay.

On exploring Poonawalla’s high-end fashion wardrobe for the global platforms, one can tell she puts a lot of thought, creativity, and expertise into her fits. Following suit, the business mogul presented another showstopping ensemble, sourced from Christian Dior. Ditching the usual ball gowns with long trains, Natasha, with her styling team, picked a 2002 archival Dior piece that stood out with its Y2K charm. Let’s zoom in on her fit and dissect this slay.

After gracing the 2025 MET Gala stairs in a Parsi Gara embroidered custom Manish Malhotra outfit, Natasha toned it down but kept it spectacular for Cannes 2025. The Christian Dior 2002 Spring collection boasted a sultry, cool mix of flowy, sheer, and mesh fabrics. Keeping up with this theme, Natasha’s full-length black gown featured stunning tailoring that defines the current Instagram trend—“you can tell when a designer loves women.”

The black Dior dress featured a plunging, halterneck sweetheart neckline. The sleeves of the dress define the 2000s off-shoulder sleeve trend. Leaving the arms bare, the puffy sleeves cascaded to Natasha’s arms below her elbows and cinched at the wrists. The flowy mesh fabric, cinched at her waist and ruched on her midriff, cascaded into a pleated, flowy skirt. The dress featured a geometric pattern right beneath the bosom that was embellished with cut-dana beads in colorful floral and botanical motifs. The scalloped hemline of the dress was also trimmed with the cut-dana floral adornments.

Poonwalla paired her Dior dress with a Dior golden fur jacket. The golden jacket featured intricate, floral and geometric tapestries. Its hemlines boasted blocks of pastel-hued art, adding playful vibes to her fit. Natasha slung the jacket over her shoulders for a statement-making look.

Elevating her outfit with an Indian touch, the fashionista wore a rani haar. The vibrant necklace added a pop of color to her fit as it boasted red and green kundan embellishments, tucked with pearls. An array of large pear-shaped red stones, attached with another drop charm, decorated Natasha’s neck beautifully. She also wore an Indian kundan-studded ring.

Adding another luxury element to her outfit, Natasha Poonawalla carried a French-based haute couture bag, a Jean Paul knuckle clutch in a salmon pink shade.

Keeping her makeup look minimal but strikingly glowy, the business maven flaunted a clean glam. For her hair, she sported side-swept, gelled-up hair tucked into a bun.

Overall, Natasha Poonawalla Cannes 2025 look was perfect amalgam of French-based couture and Indian traditional jewelry and created a sartorial masterpiece.

