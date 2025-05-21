How Is Justin Bieber’s Marriage With Hailey and Bond With Son Jack Blues? Source Reveals Singer’s ‘Healing Period’ Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber is currently focusing on the people closest to him and his upcoming projects. It’s nothing new for the 31-year-old pop star to be in the media spotlight, with even the smallest moments making headlines. Despite recent rumors about a split from his wife, Hailey Bieber, new details confirm that Justin is in a “healing period.”

“Hailey tries to be there for him as much as she can,” a source told Us Weekly, highlighting how the Baby singer’s wife is being patient and supportive during this time.

“She is the most supportive wife, and he feels grateful to have her. They’ve been through a lot but have been in a good place over the last few months,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another insider who spoke to the outlet added that Hailey has been a positive and grounding influence in Justin Bieber’s life. “She’s been a saving grace for him,” the source shared.

The insider further described this phase in Justin Bieber’s life as one of “self-reflection and healing.”

For those unversed, back in August 2024, the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer experienced a major life shift as he welcomed his first son, Jack Blues, with the Rhodes founder.

Speaking about the growing family, the second source shared that the arrival of Jack Blues has had a deeply positive impact on Justin Bieber. It has inspired him to focus on healing and reflect on his life with a renewed perspective.

Recently, the Beauty and a Beat singer even spent time in Finland, distancing himself from Hollywood’s glitz in an effort to reconnect with his creativity.

