Did Selena Gomez Take a Dig at Justin Bieber? Suspicion Rises After Baby Singer’s Mean Remarks Towards Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has yet again come under the radar for his controversial congratulatory message to his wife, Hailey Bieber. The Peaches singer posted the picture of the Rhode founder's Vogue magazine cover and shared that during an ugly fight, he told the mom of one that she would never be able to make it on the cover page.

Just a few hours after the post, Selena Gomez, too, shared an Instagram story that caught the fans' attention.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared a picture of a quote from the self-help book, which read, "You discover you have the ability to erase one person's greatest pain. Who would you use this gift on, and why?" The social media users believed that the actress-singer might have taken a dig at her ex-boyfriend amid the ongoing controversy.

As for his post, Bieber was criticized, as the fans believed that the new dad in town should have penned the words of praise for his wife instead of recalling the insulting sentences he blurted out to her.

In the now edited caption, the musician stated, “Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean.”

He further added, “For some reason, I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

As for Justin and Gomez, the duo dated on and off for several years, from 2014 to 2018. Within only four months of breaking up with the Monte Carlo star, Bieber proposed to Hailey, and the duo got married in the same year itself.

Selena Gomez is currently engaged to the record producer, Benny Blanco.

