Kesari Veer Pre-Release Box Office Update: Advance bookings for Sooraj Pancholi’s historical action drama open only in small national chains, non-national chains and single screens

After four years, actor Sooraj Pancholi will be back on the big screens with Kesari Veer. The upcoming historical action film is slated to be released on May 23, 2025. It stars Pancholi in the lead role as fearless warrior Hamirji Gohil, along with Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. As the pre-sales of Kesari Veer have already opened, let's take a look at the update on its advance bookings.

Jointly helmed by Prince Dhiman and Kanubhai Chauhan, Kesari Veer will clash with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii at the box office. With a day to go for its release, the period drama's advance bookings are still top open in top national chains. The performance of the Sooraj Pancholi starrer will depend on the walk-ins on the day of its release.

As per expectations, Kesari Veer is likely to have a low opening at the box office. It is estimated to open in the range of Rs 1 crore. The slow start will be attributed to an irregular release for the film.

Kesari Veer, which features actors like Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, and Akanksha Sharma, lacks the momentum required for a film of this space. Apart from Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii, the historical movie will also compete with Raid 2, Kesari 2, Mission Impossible 8 and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Co-produced by Rajen Chauhan, Heena Chauhan, Suhraj Chauhan and Ohm Chauhan, Kesari Veer marks the theatrical comeback of Sooraj Pancholi after four years. Pancholi was last seen in the 2021 release, Time to Dance.

Sooraj Pancholi's other movies are Hero (2015) and Satellite Shankar (2019). He has worked in four movies in his career so far. Out of all of them, his debut movie, Hero, remains the highest opener of his filmography. It earned Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day back then.

Kesari Veer follows the untold story of a brave warrior, Hamirji Gohil, who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to save Somnath Temple. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on May 16, 2025. However, it was later postponed to May 23, 2025.

Are you planning to watch Kesari Veer in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

